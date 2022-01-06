Health Fair is June 18

Midway M. B. Church Health Fair will be June 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Some of our guest will be Dr. James Lock, an Internal Medicine Specialist and a Certified Hypertension Specialist with over 33 years of experience. He will also bring his nurse Chocka of Walnut Grove Health Clinic, some nurses from Sebastopol Clinic, will be there doing blood pressure checks, and glucose checks and answering questions on health care.

Dr. Foluso Fakorede CEO of Cardiovascular Solutions of Central MS with offices in Clarksdale and Cleveland, MS is an expert at preventive cardiovascular management, women’s heart health and catheter-based procedural focus in coronary atherosclerosis disease. He will be there explaining intervention care dealing with blood clots in your circulatory system. He specializes in the prevention of amputation of people dealing with Type 2 Diabetes.

Dr. Stephen F. Davidson, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with specific interests in breast reconstruction of minor and complicated cases. His office is located at the Plastic Hand and Surgery Center in Jackson, MS. He will be there detailing plastic surgery, and what one can do to enhance their looks and wellbeing.

If you are a patient of any of the above-named doctors, please attend to show your support of their work. If you will attend contact me by text, phone or email.

Sympathy to the Bloodsaw Family in the passing of Amile Bloodsaw. His service was last Wednesday, May 25 at Bethlehem M. B. Church, Tuscola, MS. Rev. Keyon Hutchins pastor. His interment was Bethlehem M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Graffenread- Plummer families in the passing of Mrs. Alice Graffenread-Plummer. Mrs. Plummer’s life will be honored on Wednesday, June 1 at 1:00 PM in the Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in

Continued next page

the Lovelady Cemetery. All arrangements are entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

Sympathy to the Evans family in the passing of John Evans. His service was last Saturday. His interment was at Lone Pilgrim Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sympathy to the Loper Family in the passing of Mattie Lee Murrell Loper (age 96). Her service was last Saturday at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tracy Glass pastor and Officiating. Her interment was New. Mt. Calvary M. B. Church Cemetery. Granddaughter, Latoya Winter was Mistress of Ceremony. Old and New Testament by grandson, Rev. Reggie Johnson. Word of Comfort by grandson, Rev. Loper. A Tribute to Moma by daughter Rosie Thrasher. Acknowledgements by granddaughter, Kathy Pinkston. Prayer by John T. Evans.

Cherishing her memories: four sons, Otis Loper, James Loper (Macie), Robert Loper (Linda), and Jerry Loper; two daughters, Darlene Patrick and Rosie (George Thrasher); daughters in law, Mary Loper, Linda Hawkins, and Joann Loper; sisters in law, Dora Robinson and Carolyn Johnson. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Sympathy to the Evans family in the passing of Ella Evans of Newton. Her service is incomplete. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bobbitt family in the passing of General Bobbitt, Jr. (Bobby). Entered into eternal rest on My 24, 2022 at the age of 89. He was the son of the late General and Emma Mae Bobbitt. He was married to the late Mable Stowers and they had on son, the lake Mickael Christopher Bobbitt. General’s first visitation will be at the House of Day Funeral ome in Toledo, Ohio. His 2nd visitation will be June 3, 2022 between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. His interment will be in Midway M. B. Church Cemetery where his late wife and son are laid to rest.

General is survived by two sisters and two brothers Mae Francis Bobbitt Hughes, Christine Bobbitt Tucker, James Larry Bobbitt and Richard Earl Bobbitt. General was the 3rd born of 12 children, 9 boys and 3 girls.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Tracy McClendon Williams, Sarah Janitha White Johnson, Maude White Williams, Wayne Williams Jr., Trudy Denson, Willie Letha Stowers Peavy, Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Junior Lewis, Marshall Beamon, George Beamon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.