Home Delivery

The Pandemic is so putting people into different situations to enable them to make their living. In the past you got up and went to work. Today you see so many people who are still working are working remotely. On the television I have seen the inside of many people houses. They have set up filming areas in their homes. Prayerfully the world will get back on kilter in some way.

Today we do not go to visit, and most of the time we do not let others come into our homes and visit. If a repairman comes to our home, they want to know if anyone in the home has had a fever or any other Covid-19 symptom, before they come inside to work. So many homes have people entering who are medical professionals and these people are required to be tested. Many jobs require that they take the vaccine.

Today, in general we used to go to stores and look for what we wanted. Instead we order online or by phone all the items we want. Stores like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and many others let you order your items, including food and have it delivered to your home without you leaving out of the door.

One of my sons told me his house was always on the delivery site, because most of the items they get is ordered and delivered to their doorsteps. They ordered the bedroom set and it was delivered. The stool like chairs to the center island, the computer desk for each of the computers in the house. You know each person has a computer to use, because you are on your computer and you do not want anyone wanting to use your computer when you have work to do.

If you are working remotely from home your computer is your work mate to enable you to keep track of your work schedule and for your boss to keep track of you and your work.

One lady told me she now orders, paper plates, toilet tissue, paper towels, cups, silver wear and all is delivered to her house. She is not out shopping, she is home at 10:00 p.m. ordering online.

Sympathy to the Mann and Whittington family in the passing of Vernita Mann Whittington. Her services were held at Myrick Funeral Home and her interment was Jones Chapel M. B. Church. Her pastor was Rev. Kelly Miller of Canton.

Vernita was one of the ex-First Ladies of Midway M. B. Church. She was the wife of the late Rev. Ronnie Whittington. The mother of one daughter, Diamond Whittington, and two sons, Antonio Mann and Tyrese Whittington. She had three grandchildren.

Sympathy to the McClendon family in the passing of Hattie McClendon. Her graveside services were at Blucta Church of God in Christ Cemetery.

Sympathy to the Williams and Keyes family in the passing of Geraldine Williams Keys. Her services were at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Raleigh. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. Geraldine was the mother of Addie Keys of Forth Worth, TX and Mary Johnson (Grant) of Cleveland Ohio. She was the sister of Juanita Patrick, Beatrice Williams, Myrnell Walker, Adela Hayes, Woodrow Williams, Richard Williams, and Sam Williams.

Sympathy to the Young and Robinson family in the passing of Mary Louise Young Robinson. Her graveside services were at Lovelady Cemetery.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.