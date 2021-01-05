irthday Celebration

Adam Shepard celebrated his 10th birthday with family and friends recently. They started out with a bonfire in the fire pit in the

yard on Sunday night. He had cupcakes and ice cream at 12:00 a.m. Monday morning which was the actual date of his birthday, he wanted to enjoy breakfast with his brothers and father at Waffle House. He had a wonderful time. He spent Monday with his mother Alma Kazic and uncle Mart and aunt Nath in Newton with another family gathering.

Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson traveled to Houston, Texas to spend the weekend with the granddaughter Jayla. Jayla celebrated her birthday. They reported that they had a good time.

Congratulations to Dr. Lanee Riley on her impending engagement. Their wedding will be October 16, 2021. The prospective groom is Steve Johnson. Again, congratulations to Dr. Lanee Riled, MD and Steve Johnson.

Sympathy to the Chapman Family in the passing of Glendora Chapman. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Really enjoyed a phone conversation with Clois Denson Slocum the other day. We caught up on all the places that students had attended school between Midway, North Scott, Betty Mae Jack and Lena. She and

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.