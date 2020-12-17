Treasurer David McRae today announced the State Treasury has returned $18 million in missing money to Mississippians, the highest amount returned in a calendar year in recent state history.

“Thousands of Mississippians are missing money. For some, it was a bank account they forgot about; for others, an unknown inheritance; and still others, a refund that got mailed to an old address,” said Treasurer McRae. “It’s the State Treasury’s job to find that unclaimed money and return it to the rightful owner, and our team has made that a primary focus during my time in office. There is still more we have to return. Please visit Treasury.MS.gov and search for your name, a family member’s name, or a church or organization you’re a part of. You never know what could be found.”

This missing money (officially referred to as “unclaimed property”) is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.

Searching for unclaimed property is easy: Visit Treasury.MS.gov, enter your name in the search box, and click go.