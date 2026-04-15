Announcements: Tuesday, April 21 at 1:00 pm — Meet our hometown author, Jennifer Land the author of “Pocket Full of Posies” and several children’s books.

Check with Morton Public Library for information on the Summer Reading Program to be held throughout the month of June. There will be opportunities to volunteer, donate funds and items for prizes, etc. This program is attended by many children ages pre-kindergarten through high school. Interesting and educational programs will be sponsored on a weekly basis during the event.

A word of appreciation is expressed to Mayor Jimmy Steadman for his hospitality to members of the Morton MHV Club. He signed Proclamations celebrating MHV Week throughout the state and accepting his personal Blue Ribbon designation Child Abuse Awareness. Thank you Mayor.

Congratulations to: Those seniors attending Morton High School and East Rankin Academy who have maintained an overall “A” average during their high school experience. Morton Chamber of Commerce is honored to host the Excellence Awards Banquet for the students and families. This event is always one of the “Best of the Best” (no expense too good for the students). This is another of those times for our youth to form lasting memories of their hard work and dedication to education and school activities. In order for “The Chamber” to provide this banquet, all interested in providing assistance, contact information can be acquired at the Chamber office beside the Morton City Hall.

Prayers and concern for: Carol Mccrory, Denise Rector Boutwell and continued for Betsy Patterson and Beth Boozer Churchwell.

Sympathy to the families of: Bonnie Sue Lewis Dorman, Harold D. Croker, Rosie M. Richardson Manning, Joyce Latham and Barry Phillips.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Sig Miles reports “having a blast” along with her grands, Skylar and Jaden, while visiting daughter Heather Miles. That “girls night out” gave them the opportunity to attend the “Dancing With The Stars” tour at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.