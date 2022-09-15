Announcements: Don’t forget to join in the fun at “Family Night Bingo” at Morton Public Library on Thursday, September 15 beginning at 5 p.m. Cards are $1. Each. Prizes will be left over items from the Auction fundraiser and other donated items.

We Care Missions Food Distribution remaining in September is scheduled for Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street.

“Wing Dang Doodle” returns, following the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, September 24 at Gaddis Park, Forest. For more information concerning cooking teams (prizes for entries), races, corn hole competition, vendors fees, etc. contact the Forest Chamber of Commerce.

New Stage Theatre, 1100 Carlisle, Jackson, will present “Clue” a madcap comedy, based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, that will keep you guessing until the final twist. Dates are: September 17, 20-24 at 7:30 pm and September 18 and 25 at 2:00 pm. For more details and ticket info, call 601-948-3533.

Congratulations to: The Scott County Alumni Chapters of Alcorn University and Jackson State University for their coordinated efforts with Jackson City Council member, Brian Grizzell, on providing water supplies to the senior/housebound residents of the Windsong apartments. A sincere word of appreciation goes out to those who served in such an important way.

To: The Lake High School Champion girls softball team on receiving their Championship Rings at the presentation ceremony held during the Lake/Sebastopol football game. Keep up the good work,

To: Helen Watkins on the celebration of her 77th Birthday Anniversary (she requested that the year not be announced, but that she’s on the way to 80). May she make the journey in good health and with God’s richest blessings.

Prayers and concern for: Sammie Jean “Mama Sam” Webb, Garen Barnes and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum, Willie McCurdy and Betty Eure.

Sympathy to the families of: Benny Ray Dansby, Mrs. Vondell Rials Norton, Lanette Spears, Mavis Irene Nowell, Infant-Madelyn Pitman, James Lamar “Jim” Rhodes, Jack Thomas, Jimena Hernandez-Soto, Catlin Austin Myers, Ed Hershel “Toby” Porter, J. T. Beckham, Anthony “Tony” Heumier, Paul Barnes (uncle of Dan Barnes) and Janette Alene Risher Sessums.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Helen Watkins was honored with a celebration hosted by eight of her former co-worker staff at the Mississippi State Hospital-Whitfield. They enjoyed a luncheon gathering at the Azteca Restaurant in Brandon where she was given a gift and cards of congratulations.

Attendance was great during the Truck and Car Show held at Roosevelt State Park this weekend.

With so many fans of football teams representing Mississippi universities/colleges on home campuses or traveling (some great distances-MSU-Arizona, in Tucson), it would be difficult to report on individuals. However, some local residents were among the “Rolling Bulldogs RV Club attending the game in Arizona. For all fans, prayers for safe travels.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Weather Proverbs for each Month. We’re big fans of weather folklore, proverbs, and sayings! So, we’ve created a Weather Lore Calendar just for you with folklore for September! Do any of these weather proverbs ring true for you? From Folklore, Fun facts & Traditions (The Old Farmers 2022 Almanac) September: Fair on September 1st, fair for the month; Heavy September rains bring drought; If on September 19th there is a storm from the south, a mild winter may be expected; [29TH] If St. Michael’s brings many storms, Christmas will cover the fields with snow.