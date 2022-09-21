Due to a scheduling conflict, the “Family Night Bingo” event planned at Morton Public Library for Thursday, September 15 was postponed to a later date. When available, the new date/time will be announced.

All area high school students are invited to East Central Community College’s annual “Be Our Guest” football game Thursday, September 29. It will also be “Black Out Bailey” as the Warriors host MACCC South Division rival Southwest Bears. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium on campus. All fans are asked to wear black for the game. Students 9-12 will be admitted free. For more information contact ECCC enrollment Management Division @ go2ec@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6204.

A word of appreciation goes out to Forest Community Arts, Inc. and Scott County Extension Service (MS-MHV) for hosting the Annual Lunch and Learn event on Tuesday, September 13 held at the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility. The featured demonstrator/artist was Sharon Merchant Ivy of Pelahatchie. She displayed a variety of creative Christmas ornaments, and demonstrated how to fashion a take-away snowman ornament. The Scott County Homemakers Fair exhibits were on display for viewing prior to and after the lunch/demonstration. Delicious box lunches were served.

Reminder: The final We Care Mission Food Distribution for the month is scheduled for Friday, September 23 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton UMC, 29 Church Street.

Congratulations to: The Morton High School Homecoming Court representing freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior maids prior to the Homecoming game MHS vs Independence on Friday, September 16. The lovely maids, Panther Band, Jr. and Sr. varsity football teams and cheerleaders and floats with students from K-12 were part of a really great Homecoming Parade held on Thursday evening, September 15.

Maids representing their grade were: Freshmen-Kiya Annalee Thompson, Zoey Griffin; Sophomores-Gracie Coward, Addyson Hatch; Juniors-Lillie Bradshaw, Hannah Beatty; Seniors-Parris Gammage, Marley Stokley, Emily Maclain, Skyla McCoy, Meghan Torrano.

To: Kevin and Peggy Rhodes of Pelahatchie on the celebration of their Wedding Anniversary recently. They took advantage of the opportunity to fly to Tucson, Arizona and attend the MSU-Arizona State football game to enjoy the occasion. Personal Best Wishes for many “Happy Returns of the Day”.

To: John and Gena Griffin Jackson on the celebration of their 22nd Wedding Anniversary. Your friend Mrs. Frisky hopes that you can continue to enjoy “Wedded Bliss” in good health for many years.

Prayers and concern for: Jerry Griffin, Joyce Eubanks, Eloise Evens, Bessie Elna Hill (aunt of Harry Strohm), Linda Nichols, Howard Hayman, and continued concern for Bro. Scott Mangum and Betty Eure.

Sympathy to the families of: Elizabeth Rene Gunter Conn, Rodney Jack Willis, Harold “Dwight” Faulkner, Mary Havard, Carolyn Johnson, Mary C. Church, Reba Irby and Gary Risher.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Once again, there has been much coming and going with sports events taking place near and far. Without being able to cover all such outings, will just say as usual…hope your team played well and your travels were safe.

Melvin and Frisky Roland enjoyed the Gatlin Brothers live concert held at the MSU Riley Center in Meridian on Saturday, September 17. The talent of the brothers Larry, Steve and Rudy never fails to offer a wonderful experience. Most of the songs featured were written by Larry.