Announcements: Morton Public Library has issued an invitation to all businesses in the area for participation in decorating a tree for display items featuring the business. Sponsored by the Morton Chamber of Commerce is restoring this tradition to brighten the Holiday Open House event and make use of the library a most pleasurable experience in December. Those who have the slender type tree are encouraged to use them, but any size will be used.

Congratulations to: Those students attending Bettye Mae Jack Middle School who were named “Scholars of the Month” for the first quarter of school 2022. Based on effort, good attendance or improved attendance, character through compassion, honesty, trustworthiness, optimism and responsibility, behavior and self control, attitude toward others, learning, good citizenship, leardership/integrity and respectful to peers and teachers-named to 5th Grade: Avener Reynoso Ramos, Laura Cabrera, Ashley Gonzalez-Avila, William Aldana; 6th Grade: Yeranis Sarat Sontay, Luke Bell; 7th Grade: Jeremiah Watson, Emma Rose Matlock; 8th Grade: Alissa Ainsworth, Luis Vega.

To: Line Creek Baptist Church on the celebration of their Homecoming Service on Sunday, November 13. With a lack of continuing records, the congregation has been active for more than 180 plus years. Bro. Chris Floyd was the guest preacher for the service attended by more than 150 members, former members and guests. Reports were that the year 2022 overshadowed those previously held and the fellowship and food was exceptional.

To: Both Lake vs Velma Jackson at Lake and Scott Central vs Philadelphia at Scott Central in their continuing quest for Class 2A State Champion status 2022. Also, Quez Goss (Scott Central) on being featured once again for his accomplishments - 2,092 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 8 interceptions in 19 games, plus 72 carries for 397 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns. Quez and his teammates, coaches, staff are in contention for their third consecutive championship.

To: Brian Roland on the celebration of his Birthday Anniversary (November 10). And Bonnie Chestnut Ivy of Raleigh (November 12)…both Morton natives and MHS Grads.

Prayers and concern for: Patricia Robbins, Judy Lewis, Ira Donald, Ford Mangum and those impacted by yet another hurricane/tropical storm.

Sympathy to the families of: Richard “Dick” Hall (Highway Department Commissioner), Ellen Carpenter Gray, Carl Murphy (spouse of Morton native Betty June Cooper), Sarah R. McMillian, Erica Foreman Jolley, Douglas Edward Barnes, Barbara Jean Beeland Shealy, Winnie Wooten McMullan, Robert Runnels, Stacey Ray Holmes and Mrs. Pat Senter, Sr. of Tupelo (request of the Melvin Roland’s).

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Enjoying drives to Branson, Missouri were Edgar and Dot Purvis, Fred and Sherry Johnson, also Tommy and Mary Griffin, Donel and Jo Ann Banes, Kristy Banes and Matt Warren. The Purvis’/Johnson’s report enjoying an overnight stay in Arkansas where they shopped (antiquing) and touring the Branson/shops/shows (Elvis Impersonator), etc. and the Griffins, Banes and Warren enjoyed similar experiences seeing many of the featured acts in the many theaters especially the Pierce Grand Jubilee and New South Gospel show. Both groups stated that the scenery was spectacular while traveling there.

Veteran’s Day Celebration held at Betty Mae Jack Middle School was most inspiring and, after an absence of the event due to COVOD-19, was a much needed tribute to all veterans and their families. Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton presented a heartfelt prayer and welcome to all visitors, The Charlie Battilion-Morton National Guard presented the colors and attendees were led in the Pledge to the American Flag, Congressman Tyler McCaughn presented the Keynote speaker, Lieutenant Colonel David Alexander, Commander 1st 204th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Newton. His message was outstanding sharing experiences from his 31 years of service and inspiring the students/guests with how much serving the USA means. Response from the students was inspiring as they listened intently and showed appreciation for his presentation and for all veterans. The Morton High School Jazz Band under the direction of Kathryn Baugher played the National Anthem and other patriotic melodies to the delight of those attending, especially the tributes to each branch of the Armed Services. Morton MS Homemaker Volunteers club members provided light reception refreshments to guests. A great big thanks to Principal Miles Porter, his staff and students for continuing this tradition of honoring our heros and their families. Never Forget!