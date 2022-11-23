Announcements: Morton Public Library will open to provide all services on November 28.

Open House at the library will be held on Thursday, December 1. This event will give all patrons, friends and the community the opportunity to view the outstanding improvements on the building. New flooring, furniture, fresh paint will enhance future visits to the facility. A “Cookie Swap” will give those attending the opportunity to donate/purchase a platter of 24 treats, sponsored by the Friends of Morton Public Library. If donating your favorite cookie/candy include the recipe.

The library staff welcomes Robert “Skip” Harris to assist Branch manager Kelly Brown in serving you.

Cookies With Santa is scheduled Saturday, December 3 at Morton Activities Center-Farris Park from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Annual Christmas Parade will roll on December 5 with the theme “ It’s a Whoville Kind of Christmas.” All Miss Morton winners are encouraged to decorate their vehicle of choice and participate. Entry forms are now available-participation is free.

Congratulations to: Cynthia Slaughter Melton on being chosen as “Citizen of the Year” for Forest. She will be honored with a reception at the Colbert Commons and represent the city in the Christmas Parade-December 2. A retired career teacher, community leader, member of the Legacy Education and Community Endowment Foundation, Inc., MS Homemaker Volunteers-Cluster Club and many other volunteer services to her town, county and state make Cynthia a perfect choice for this honor.

To: Julie Latham on being named to the East Central Community College Board of Trustees. She is a retired educator in the public school system. While actively instructing In the classroom her enthusiasm to enhance the environment with interesting displays and learning tools was outstanding.

To: Morton High School sophomore, Trenton Hannah placed 3rd at the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Class 3A Cross country state Finals. He finished the 5K (3.2 mile) course in a elapsed time of 18 minutes-43 seconds. Twenty three seconds from 2nd place and 56 seconds from 1st place.

To: Scott Central High School football team on continuing their quest for a third consecutive 2A State championship. They defeated Philadelphia 55-0 and are scheduled to play Velma Jackson on Friday.

Prayers and concern for: Ida Burgess, Sarah Huff and Mike Christopher (co-worker of Quinton Moore).