Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Quick Bites Programs are offered monthly through the MS State University Extension Service providing timely information on a wide variety of topics. Through interactive video these programs are held during lunch (from 12 noon-1 p.m.) at the Scott County Extension Office, 230 South Davis street, Forest. Programs are free but for more information on speakers, topics, etc. call 601-469-4241.

The Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled on Friday morning, April 30 beginning at 7 a.m. in The Morton Activity Center located at Farris Municipal Park. Guest speaker will be M. R. Reagan, pastor of Strong Tower Worship Center. Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at Morton City Hall. All questions can be directed to City Hall @ 601-732-8609.

Scott County 4H is in need of volunteers to be certified. Please call the Scott County Extension office if you are interested in discovering the duties and responsibilities required to be a certified 4-H Volunteer please call 601-469-4241 to inquire.

Congratulations to: Morton High School Star Student, Eli Wilkerson, based on his excellent ACT score. And the teacher chosen by him to be honored as MHS Star Teacher, Robin McDill Crotwell.

To: Cezar Torres, Akeisah Torres (both of Morton) and Sydni Goldman of Pelahatchie on their achievements as members of the East Central Community College Phi Beta Lambda competition at the annual MS Phi Beta Lambda state Leadership Conference. They Place first in their category entries. Cezar-1st in Community Service and Website Design; Akeisah-1st in Business Report and Website Design; Sydni-1st in Communications and Small business Plan. Phi Beta Lambda is the largest career student organization in the world with emphasis on students interested in business and business-related fields.

To: Nina Miles, engineering major at East Central Community College on being inducted into the ECCC Hall of Fame during the annual Awards Ceremony. From Sebastopol, she is the president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon engineering society, and member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, President’s Council and many other extra curricular activities.

To: Outstanding Technology Students, representing MHS at the Forest-Scott county Career and Technology Center for the third nine weeks: Kristopher Beatty-Auto Service Tech; Donna Carrilo Baltazar-Health Science Core and Hope Grogan-Ag Natural Resources.

To: MHS coach, Darius Walker on being honored as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes East Central Chapter Coach of the Year and to Brook Harrison recognized as a FCA Champion of Character.

To: Sgt. Henry Minor, Jr. on the celebration of his retirement with a party by the Olive Branch Police department. Native of Morton, Henry has served a School Resource Officer for Scott County Schools (Morton) and DeSoto County School Districts, Scott County Deputy Sheriff and DARE Officer for Olive Branch Middle School.

Prayers and concern for: Continued-Dan Barnes and Roger Warren.

Sympathy to the families of: Edna Jean Taylor McCaskill, Rodergas Lamar Taylor, Charlotte Ann White, Gerald Eugene Youngblood, Linda Jean White, Michael Bell, Jim McFaul (spouse of former Morton resident Linda Haynes) and Bro. Howard “Slick” Herring.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: Answer to April puzzle - When a person falls out of a window, what does he fall against?...Against his will.

There have been several holidays/celebrations lately. On one occasion, over breakfast one morning, a woman said to her husband, “I bet you don’t know what day it is.”

“Oh, yes I do” the man replied as he headed out the door for work. Later in the morning, a Dozen roses were delivered to the woman. That afternoon, a 2-pound box of candy arrived at her door, followed by the delivery of a designer dress from a boutique.

When her husband came home from work, the woman said, “first the flowers, then the candy, and then a beautiful dress. Thank you, thank you, dear. This has been the most wonderful Groundhog Day of my life.”