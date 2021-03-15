For the members of the Mississippi House and Senate to have had absolutely no interest in passing a Medical Marijuana Bill in years past, they certainly have taken an interest in it since the voters of this state took control and legalized it themselves last year.

Perhaps our legislative leaders have seen the err in their ways and are now determined to honor the will of the people, or perhaps they just don’t like the fact that they lost control of this issue. Either way Medical Marijuana will be legal in Mississippi in the very near future.

Had Legislators taken up this matter years ago, they wouldn’t have to be so worried about the fact that they let the “weed” become legal with little or no control over distribution and zero tax dollars to boot.

I’m of the opinion that it should be legal. I’m for just about anything that can help make a sick person’s life better. If that be marijuana, fine, but at the same time I think cities should benefit from its sale, via tax dollars, and should be able to say “no” to a distribution facility on every street corner.

And that’s all I’ll say about that.

Moving right along.

Spring Break is half over and it has been a rainy, stormy, one in much of Mississippi. As dreary as the weather has been, at least we find ourselves on the way out of the dark tunnel of a pandemic rather than on the way in.

My wife, Danny, showed me a meme on her Facebook page last week that read something like, “schools, if we let you send our kids home next week for Spring Break, do you promise to take them back the following week? You know last year.....”

Of course the writer is referring to the fact that with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last March students never returned to the classroom in a normal fashion following break. This year things are different and hopefully continue to improve.

As reported last week, Danny and I got our COVID-19 vaccines a little over a week ago. We got the Moderna, and neither of us have had any adverse reaction as of this writing. My arm was pretty sore at the injection site for a couple of days, but she said hers was not. Over the weekend hers turned red at the injection site for a day, but by the following morning was back to normal.

We joked that the “government” had activated the chip they injected into her arm along with the vaccine. You all do know that is not true. Really, it is a joke! Fake news!

We look forward to the summer and getting together with our friends for a Saturday afternoon picnic and some yard games. It has been a long drought when it comes to gathering with friends, and yard games as well.

When we lived in Carrollton over 25 years ago, and were 25-plus years younger, we used to host the best yard party. Dozens of friends and family members would converge on our large backyard one weekend each summer where we sang and danced, and played croquet, badminton, horseshoes and all sorts of other fun games.

The competition was fierce come rain or shine and as Maybeth Orman would have said in her column, “a wonderful time was had by all.”

That was the Kudzu Klassic and it was a long time ago, but I’m sure post pandemic those of us still kicking — we’ve lost several friends and family members in the past 25 years — will jump at the chance to act a little foolish again just to celebrate freedom from social distancing and staying at home even if it is only for a Saturday afternoon, in June...or maybe July!

For now, and a couple more months anyway, we’ll keep the plan stirring in the back of our minds and might even pull out one of the old video cassette recordings of those days gone by to help keep the stirring stirring.

VCRs....remember those?