The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between February 1 and February 4, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
2/06 Dayna Wright, 120 Bernard Denson, Lena – Probation Violation
2/08 Jessica Havard, 245 N Havard Rd., Forest – Indictment
2/08 Joey Benamon, 2511 N Sinia Rd., Preston – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
2/08 Jamar Strong, 233 S Strong Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Law Officer
2/09 Jakel Lindsey, 893 N South Little Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation; Aggravated Assault; Extreme Indifference to Life
2/09 Author Johnson, 822 N Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Bench Warrant
2/09 Jakin Shelley Brown, 1575 Ablos Rd., Conehatta – Burglary/Dwelling, Break Inner Door-Lawfully; Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Paraphernalia
2/09 Stephanie Bennett, 659 Jim Owens Rd., Lake - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
2/09 Bernice Bennett, 659 Jim Owens Rd., Lake - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
2/10 Ray Howard Patrick, 263 Delies Way St., Forest – Court Order