Our hearts are saddened and heavy for the family of Mrs. Sharonda Hudson James who transitioned Wednesday, January 7th at the University Medical Center. Sharonda, the daughter of Mrs. Susie Hudson Boyd and Mr. Leon Hudson, was a Slaughter Scout, 1996 graduate of Forest High School and a graduate of East Central Community College. Our prayers are with her family including her parents and children, Ariana, JaLacey, Genesis, grandson King Harris, and grandfather William Edwards. Please keep her family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the January 19th transition of Mrs. Hattie Merle McBride of Lake. Memorial Services were held at Mt. Zion M. B. Church with Pastor Marvin McLaurin, Jr. presiding and delivering the eulogy. Mrs. Lavern (Bonnie) McBeath was the mistress of ceremony and other program participants included Mr. Willie McBeath, Mesdames Annie Walker, Robbie Brown, Vonda McLaurin Shepherd and Gail Johnson. Her work and service at Hughes Aircraft and Lake Middle School were highlighted during her memorial service. She was loved and shared love and service with others. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, John McBride, and children Eric Brown, Shamla McLaurin, Teresa McLaurin, Corey McBride and Courtney McBride, and special niece Shandra Moppins. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

We join with others across the nation and globe in paying tribute to the life and legacy of Henry Lewis “Hank” Aaron, nicknamed Hammer Hank, who transitioned January 22nd in Atlanta. As a professional baseball right fielder who played 23 seasons in Major League Baseball, he spent 21 seasons with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves. Regarded and recognized as one of the greatest baseball players of all times, he surpassed Babe Ruth’s legendary record of 714 home runs on April 8, 1974 when he hit his 715th career home run. While he reigned as baseball’s greatest hitter, he was honored and appreciated as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and a civil rights activist. Our prayers are with his family.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Ms. Cicely Tyson who physically departed this world January 28th at the age of 96. This remarkable actress refused to take parts that demeaned Black people and won a Tony, several Emmys and an honorary Oscar. She will be remembered for her longevity in the acting world, and for her acclaimed roles as Miss Jane Pittman, Rachel in Sounder, and many of Tyler Perry’s hits including Family Reunion. Our prayers are with her family, friends and fans.

Please continue to pray for our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Quinton Odom, Percy Hayes, LeKendra Burks who is recuperating at home, Ladora Benton, Evelyn Williams, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Albert and Lucy Moore, Loyce Collier, Cora Odom, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Ernestine Reed, Stacy Rasco, John Lee Evans who is recuperating at home, and Rev. Larry and Lamar Weathers.

Congratulations to Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer and his staff for their dedication to the task of vaccinating all residents of Scott County. Kudos to the staff members who answer phones and make appointments and to staff entrusted with the responsibility of injecting the vaccines. Kudos are also in order for members of the Forest Fire Department and Forest Police Department for their assistance in monitoring status of those who have received the vaccinations. It seems that Scott County is in the forefront of making vaccines available to all residents! Way to go!!

We enjoyed Sunday Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church. This Sunday’s officiant was Sacramental Minister Gustavo Anell from Camden. Seminarian Phillip Anaeie delivered the homily. The emphasis was on “Authority comes from God and we are all in need of love, mercy and forgiveness which God freely provides.”

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church Pastor Shirley Wilder expresses appreciation for the prayers of our readers and advises that her husband, Jerry, has improved significantly, and her sister, Andrea Jobe is likewise showing signs of improvement. She sends here thanks for the prayers.

Little Rock M. B. Church Sunday Services started with devotion by Deacon Tony Sanders who asked God to heal our nation. Following devotion, Pastor Sheldon Thomas thanked his members for their prayers and warm association during his 11 years as Pastor. Citing Genesis 25: 21-26, 1 Corinthian 10:1-6, and 2 Corinthian 10: 1-6, he addressed his theme message, “He who wants not to fall should not walk in slippery places.” He referenced the following: Know what triggers the negatives in your lives and realize that evil is always present when you try to do good; Our flesh is made of dual nature — flesh and spirit — and there is a fight within our bodies; There is a struggle of good and evil in our lives; If you ignore cracks in your life, a spiritual blowout will come; Negative thoughts go through our heads but the damage that is done is caused by those that stay in your head; We have the tendency to avoid positive change until we feel the heat; Can the leopard change its spots? and Don’t let your abilities lead you to places your character cannot stand.

SCTS/ETHHS Planning Committee received calls and concerns regarding the next Reunion. President Susie Boyd contacted each committee member after which it was decided that due to the many uncertainties created by the COVID pandemic and vaccines, 2022 will be the next year to celebrate the Reunion. Active committee members are Carolyn Knowles, Carolyn Macon, Cynthia Melton, Juanita Jones, Ernest Love, Booker Mitchell, Mattye Evans, Esther Johnson, Marquita Patrick, Vincent and Linda Solomon, Bobbie Nell Smith, Albert Pinkston, Nettie Ware and Dorothy Pinkston. President Boyd advised that more information will be available as soon as possible.

Happy Birthday greetings to February babies born during the 8th – 12th, namely, Shirley Harper, Andrew Ward and Jarid Mezhua (8), Tyailieka Lay, Abdu Clark, Carolyn Macon, Inetta Nichols, Ka’Vontae Phillips, Antonia Pinkston and Arkeavies Clark (9), Patrina Massey and Michael Melvin (10), and Teselyn Melton Funches and Rick Mitchell (12).

Answer to MLK, Jr. Quiz Teaser # 604: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his final speech in Memphis, TN on April 3, 1968, entitled “I’ve Been To The Mountaintop.” Congratulations to Mrs. Charity Robinson for the correct response. Way to go!

Black History Month Quiz Teaser # 605: Which African American was known as “the Greatest”? He was widely regarded as one of the most significant and celebrated figures of the 20th century.