Happy Birthday:

Jan. 27: Betty Freeman, Carrol Sessum Lowrey, Sheila Johnson, Melanie Gibbs, Larry Roberts, Jimmy Gibbs, Gail Calhoun, William D. Davis, Larry Watkins, Lawrence Thompson, LaRue Viverette, Susan T. Miller, Angela Crimm, Amanda Edwards, Brad Edmondson, Danny Brock, Cody Shaw.

Jan. 28: Charlotte S. Israel, Stacey Stegall Pace, Joey Gatewood, Leah Shelton Wilkerson, Matthew Ryan Wade, Yevonne Prewitt.

Jan. 29: Betty Sistrunk, Penny Phillips, Louise Autry, Eugene Carleton, Jimmy Joe Sims, Patsy Gardner, Jennifer Faye Waggoner, Kris Jones, Oliver Gatewood, Mitch Rogers, Chris Shaw, Lindsay E'Laine Hatch, Nicholas Graham, Tina Thomas.

Jan. 30: Bill Harrison, Bill Bishop, Norma Ruth Lee, Scott Shaefer, Linda McDonald Beard, Ronny Jones, Brenda Derrick King, Betty Lynn Logan, Billy F. Cummins, Crystal Woodard.

Jan. 31: Tim Mitchell, Margurette Chambers, Jeff Wright, Lambert Lane, Amy Youngblood Shipman, Vance Cox, Amy Smith, Paige Tadlock, Drew Kenna, Clint Wilkerson, Ann Roby, Mark Prewitt, Rhett Simmons, Lauren Gould.

Feb. 1: Rodney Smith, Tim Smith, Heat Warren, Craig Ramey, Evlyn Clair, Cecilia Michelle Wagner, Ian Henderson, Jeffrey Taylor, Steve Lew, Elizabeth Weems, Jennifer Waggoners Jordan.

Feb. 2: B. Scott Bishop, Sue Jones, Guy Lee Myers, Suzanne Warren, Chip Wade, Brandon Coulter, Nettie Welford, Zach Whittington.

So saddened to hear that Betty McKinion Walker has passed away from Covid. She was a loyal Forest High School Bearcat, and friend to many of us.

Get well wishes to Kitty Colbert, who had to be taken to St. Dominics Hospital in Jackson on Friday for treatment. She was released on Saturday and is recuperating at home.

Mitzi, Allen and Marianna Breland went to Oxford on Saturday for the holiday weekend. Mitzi and Marianna remained for the week to be with Mitzi’s aunt who recently had surgery.

We were so happy to learn that Lib Hill has completed her radiation treatments and was able to “ring the gong” at the Hederman Cancer Center last Tuesday. Best wishes Lib for a healthy 2021!!!

Thanks so much for sending news updates. Your emails are especially appreciated during this difficult time of isolation for so many. Please contribute your items to the column’s address, maybethmo@aol.com.