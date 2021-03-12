Happy Birthday:

March 10: Pat McMurphy, Merrill Mitchell, Kathy Craft, Dannette Wilkerson, Hiram Wilkerson, Darrell Brown, Kathy Morris Murphy, Mary Charles Dickens, Reita Watkins Gibson, Gene Roy, Drew Hunt, John Brian Jones, Donnis Lasseter Harris, Alan Parkes, Ken Sims, Linda Powell, Connie Tew, Trevor Harrell, Bill Hopkins, Danielle Smith, Sally Butler.

March 11: Erwin Harris, Jr., Bob Tom Johnson, Joe Lee, James Hollingsworth, Dewey Harvey, Joe Waldrip, Glenn McCurdy, Donnie Harris, Karren Stubbs, Mervyn Slay, Weston Bridges, Brian Blackley.

March 12: Donna Wolverton, James Rogers, Robert Earl Hamm, Lynn Walsh Albriton, Reva Boutwell, Marley Hanna, Josh Graham, Bill Freeman, Erin Blackley, Doris Mowrey, Pete Bailey.

March 13: Christopher Lancaster, Dan Harrison, David Williams, Janelle Parks, Dale Sharp, Noble Anderson, Alan Tullos, Angie King.

March 14: John Tyree, Jr., Randy Woods, W. A. Pogue, Catherine Huckabey, Leiah Gilbert Bridges, Roger McDaniel, James Gibbs.

March 15: Sheila Rushing, John Allen Roby, Shawn Gunderson, Charles Rogellio, Jr., Jonathon Huff, Anna Gaddis.

March 16: Shannon Burns, Jimmy McGee, Judy Jones, Sue Tullos, Jan Weems Campbell, Denise Boutwell, Bill Haralson.

We are so pleased to learn that Anne Stringer Land has been selected as Queen of this year’s Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Ball!! Anne is the daughter of the late Bob and Mary Stringer and a graduate of Forest High School, as are her proud siblings Jean Stringer Ellis and Johnny Stringer. Anne is a long-time educator and community volunteer in Koscuisko and has made a difference in the lives of many. CONGRATULATIONS, ANNE!!!

Pass the word!!! Everyone needs to see the trailer for the movie documenting Don Tripplet’s life. It is a real plug for Forest and tells how special our community really is. The premier of “In a Different Key” will be held at the Oxford Film Fest at 6:00 pm on Thursday, March 25th. The details for the showing can be found at oxfordfilmfest.com.

Many of our older readers find “searching”challenging (as do I), but click on the black box: “2021 Film Fest Guide,” and find the movie poster for “In a Different Key” (the movie posters are in alphabetical order). Once you scroll down to the poster, click https://filmakerscollab. org/films/in-a-different-key/ to find the trailer. (Thanks to Allen Breland for providing much of this information.)

First time visitor in the home of Irene Martin this week was Jessica Ferrell.

Former Forest resident Jan Risher Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana, is so excited to share this news! Jan, daughter of Gary and Nelda Risher, was notified that she’s been selected to be a 2021-2022 NewStart Knight Foundation-funded fellow for the Master of Science in Media Solutions and Innovation program! The program was originally designed as an online learning program — so that makes things less complicated. Her program will launch this summer. (Jan says she’s “ridiculously excited to start this journey and looks forward to meeting her cohorts.)

Congratulations to former FHS friend, Robert Hays, whose granddaughter Sara has been accepted into the University of Alabama’s prestigious Honor’s College. Bet Robert and Martha will be visiting Forest more often, as they travel to visit Sara in Tuscaloosa!

So very glad to hear from a special long time contributor to the column, and dear friend, whom I have really missed the past few years. Covid has made everything even more difficult during the past year, but am hoping to hear from Billie O’Bannon in the column once again. You are often in our thoughts, and we do appreciate hearing from you!!

Thanks to those who have also contributed news to this weeks column! If you’d like to share some news, we’d certainly love to hear from you. Please send your items to our column’s email address, maybethmo@aol.com.