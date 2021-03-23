Happy Birthday:

March 24: Mike Amis, Buddy Watkins, Betty Patrick, Butch Baggett, Jan Risher Naudin, Grady Sessions, Charles Rawson, Robin Rushing Madison.

March 25: James Jones, Junior Graham, Cindy Fuller, Linda Hamilton, Harry Lewis, Betty Daniels McGee, Lillie Mae Meador, David Gunn, Jan Martin, Terry Rivers, Mrs. Noel Parker, Christine Bradford, Frances McCraney, Melissa Roberts, Brandi Ricks, Jeff Edmondson, Mel Karnatz, Shirley Rene’ Hardin.

March 26: Belinda Fowler, Kimberly Carr, Michael Stone, Chris Burt.

March 27: Kathy Little Mitchell, Jerame Beard, Beverly Harden Maddox, Cliff Horton, Macaulay Gibson.

March 28: Kevin Sessums, Rev. Frank Gunn, Deborah Aycock, Lindell Derrick, Kevin Brown, Jessie Boutwell Partridge, Mark Williamson.

March 29: Michael Lance Irvin, Paul Christopher, Susan Stutts Luther, Ken Carleton, Ronald Fuller, Ruth Harrell, George William Odom, Beth Gaff, Sunny Lynn Eady, Clair Hydrick, Hugh Strebeck, Travis Martin, Roy Aultman, Jr., Larry Rogers, Mechelle Latham, Cindy Hosey, Robin Durr, Linda Craig, Kelsey Shaw.

March 30: Rita Brignac Jones, Flo Chambers, Dea McCrory Irby, Glenn Crosby, John Ed Tabor, Carlton Hines, Lance Harden, Robbie Durr.

Older Forest friends would remember fondly Martha May Tarrer, Forest High School Class of 1959, who passed away quietly last Monday night at the Baddour Center in Senitobia. Her parents were the late Smith and May M. Tarrer of Forest.

She is survived by her older sister, Vi Tarrer Matlin of San Luis Obispo, California and younger, Sallie V. Tarrer Pace (Joe) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held last Friday in Forest conducted by Rev. David Slaughter, Pastor of Forest United Methodist Church. Ott and Lee of Forest was in charge of the arrangements.

May would have been 80 years old next month, and was the longest living patient at Baddour since it opened in the late seventies!

Those of you who are “Mississippi Magazine” subscribers will want to pay special attention to the March issue. Michael Gibson, son of Dink and Edna, has a very beautiful garden he designed featured in this month’s edition. We never cease to be amazed at how multi-talented Michael is!!!

Well, a life was saved over the weekend thanks to some Forest connections. A Texas visitor to Forest on more than one occasion (Briggs Vest of Houston) was talking with his mom on the phone recently when she began slurring her words. Briggs said he would never have recognized that as a symptom of a stroke, had it not been for Maybeth’s minor stoke some years ago. A dear friend had dropped by to visit with Maybeth and realized she needed immediate medical attention — and acted. Minutes do matter!

Briggs’ mom remains in the ICU, but upon arrival at the hospital, they were able to give a medication that can often times reverse strokes. They are thankful for the positive outcome!

For those of you who remember another Forest visitor, whose visits frequently made The Scott County Times over the last 35 years, was Texas Hall of Fame Tennis Coach Jerry Hirst. He passed away following a massive stroke last week in Harlingen, Texas. Coach had a larger than life personality. He was a tennis player extraordinaire and a guitar strumming friend that didn’t know a stranger. The positive impact he had on the lives of his students and players will not be forgotten, and there will be plenty of colorful stories told on him for years to come. He loved to talk about his visits to Forest, finding his name in the column, and tasting Maybeth’s delicious caramel cakes! He will be deeply missed by family and friends all over the world.

If you have column news, please send it to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!