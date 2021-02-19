On February 20, 2021, Hannah Grace Horton will pass on her title as Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County to one of four young women vying for the new title. The 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Scott County awards ceremony will be held at Forest High School Auditorium. This year’s program will be a virtual program. Unfortunately, it will not be open to the public due to current Covid guidelines.

Each segment will be recorded and sent to the judges, and the interview portion will be held via Zoom. The Awards Ceremony will be held live via Facebook for family and friends to view. The four young ladies vying for the title of 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County are Kathryn Betts, Candice Crain, Mallory Ellis, and Kylie Powell.

Betts attends East Rankin Academy. She is the daughter of Michael and Shirell Betts. She plans to attend Mississippi State University to pursue a career in Elementary Education. Kate’s activities include tennis, cheerleading, sewing, reading, painting, softball, basketball, chess, baking, and photography. Her talent selection is sign language to the song “I Can Only Imagine.”

Crain attends East Rankin Academy. She is the daughter of Joseph and Julie Crain. She plans to attend the University of Mississippi to pursue a career in the Medical Field/Healthcare. Candice’s activities include Varsity Cheerleader, Praise Team and Youth Leadership Team at New Liberty Baptist Church, Assistant at Southern Elite Tumble and Cheer, Oak Weddings Assistant, East Rankin Academy Choir, Student Council Class Representative, Photography Club, and babysitting. Her talent is a vocal selection of the song “9 to 5.”

Ellis attends East Rankin Academy. She is the daughter of Wesley and Lea Ann Ellis. She plans to attend Mississippi University for Women to pursue a career in Speech Pathology. Mallory’s activities include Band, Photographer for the Varsity Basketball teams, and Robotics. Her talent is a musical saxophone selection of “My Favorite Things.”

Powell attends Forest High School. She is the daughter of Charles and Kisty Powell. She plans to attend BYU Provo to pursue a career as a Child Therapist. Kylie’s activities include Soccer, Band, Cross-Country, Volleyball, Beta Club, Tennis, Student Council, Young Women Program, and 4-H. Her talent is a Piano selection of “Fur Elise.”

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Master Boat Builders, Encore Rehabilitation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.