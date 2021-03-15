Laura Elizabeth Sibley Murrell Born March 8 1936
The children of Laura Murrell celebrated her birthday with a Drive-Thru at her home. Along with Family, Pastor Sheldon Thomas, Little Rock Church Family, Neighbors and friends gave a Shout-Out to her as they drove by. She greeted her guest with her usual energetic style. (Queen Elizabeth Wave) She is always happy to express her wisdom “Love, Live, Laugh Enjoy Every Day”. Thanks & blessings to all who made this day successful. The Family gives special Thanks to Sherriff Mike Lee & Deputies, Fire Chief Chambers & Volunteer Staff.