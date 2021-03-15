The way a person lives is called their style of living. It will be reflected in some common attitudes, or things such as how and what we use to dress, eat, speak, consume, where we go for recreation, and where we go to worship God. Many people around the world see our American way of life and many countries try to follow it. Many immigrants come here because they are attracted by this style and the economic system, believing that it is ideal. Of course it is not ideal but it is a model of democracy, equality, and possibilities where anybody can attain to a good standard of life, as compared to many areas worldwide.

If we believe this is a Christian country, where the universal church is important, then we need to think about our way of life. Our principles, based in the Gospel, should come before every difficult decision. Many times we feel pressure and we make decisions opposed to God’s will. Especially where there is a political division and a pandemic that have very negative effects on today’s society. Since the industrial revolution, and mainly over the last few decades, technology hasn’t given a break from the development of new things, particularly with digital devices affecting our lives and making many people dependent. For example, most of us can’t even think of being without a computer, a cellular phone and all of those things that make our lives more comfortable. But at the same time we should say that those things don’t make us happy. We are constantly pressured by multinational companies to consume. There are some who, when they are unable to consume, fall into depression. This is called consumerism.

When a Christian falls into consumerism I would say that it is not an appropriate Christian style of life; because that comfort could push us away from Christ’s teaching. Through the centuries after the wonderful arrival of Christ to the Earth, Christianity has been the key that is able to release humanity through the spreading of the Good News where the life, death and resurrection of Jesus has a deep meaning. Living in comfortable consumerism carries with it a high risk that does not follow God’s purposes. “And he said to them, ‘Take care, and be on your guard against all covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.’” (Luke 12:15 ESV)

When we possess goods and new technology we should use them for the benefit of the work we are called to do and not for our own egos. “And Jesus, looking at him, loved him, and said to him, ‘You lack one thing: go, sell all that you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’ Disheartened by the saying, he went away sorrowful, for he had great possessions.” (Mark 10:21-22 ESV) Jesus, in this case, is not asking us to live without any possessions; he is asking those who are rich to use their possessions to bless others. So, our lifestyle should reflect our faith, and that the Holy Spirit lives in us and one of those ways is through our works. The works don’t save us but our faith does, and it is through our faith that we show to others a new style of living that is different from the mundane way.

May God bless you.