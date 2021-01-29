Get Well Wishes

Get well wishes still going out to the Shepard family. Percy Shepard is still in the hospital. He was first in the emergency room, then ICU and now he has been moved to a room on the 5th floor. Prayers are that he continues to gets better. Remember him, his wife Dorothy Shepard and his children and grandchildren in your prayers.

Pastor Westley Griffin is doing well. He has recovered from Covid-19. He did the prayer at Chanelle McBeath Graveside services.

Get well wishes and prayers goes out to Rev. Dr. Larry Weathers. He is also fighting Covid 19. He is in Merritt Central off Interstate 20. He is still on a ventilator, but he is improving. They are doing a phone prayer line on Tuesday Night at 7:00 p.m. Remember him, his wife, one of Leake County Election Commissioners Rose Weathers and the rest of his family in your prayers.

Willie Clarence “Bowman” White is in the hospital in Jackson. Remember him and his family in your prayers.

Sympathy to the Brazzle family in the passing of Ollie “Boot” Brazzle, Sr of Philadelphia. His graveside services will be today, Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Providence M. B. Church. Evans Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bland family in the passing of Flozell Bland on January 19. The Bland family will gather to celebrate his life in the presence of family and friends at a later date. Evans Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Dozier family in the passing of Daniel Lamont Dozier. His interment was last week at Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Taylor family in the passing of Ethel Taylor. Interment was last week at Pleasant Gift M. B. church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gill family in the passing Jimmie Gill. Graveside services were held last week at Mt. Lena M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the McBride family in the passing of Hattie McBride. Graveside services were held last Tuesday at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Cemetery in Lake. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Roberts family in the passing of Tiffany Roberts. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery, Lena. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lofton family in the passing of Archie Lofton. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery, Lena. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Watkins family in the passing of Maurice Watkins of Steeletown. His services are incomplete at my deadline. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest. Billy Frank Williams – Newton, Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, Cora Ealy Odom, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Vernita Whittington, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Chanelle McBeath, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Jay Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Fredia Ward Gales

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.