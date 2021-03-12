Announcements: The Keep Morton Beautiful committee will be asking for donations of aluminum cans as an opportunity to fund the Wildflower Trail project on Highway 80 entering Morton from the west. Cans must be bagged and empty of fluid. There will be a white trailer in the parking lot of Morton finance for collecting the donated cans.

For information or to register for the MSU offered Private Applicator’s Pesticide Training to be held on Tuesday, March 16, call the MSU/Scott County Extension office @ 601-469-4241 by Friday, March 12.

We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

“Quick Bites” will offer “Vegetable Gardening 2021” on March 11 to be presented by Christine Coker, MSU Associate Extension Professor, Coastal Research & Extension Center. ZOOM registration Link: http://msuext.ms/qb2021-03-11.

It’s time to stock your pond: Fish Day! Forest is Wednesday, March 17 at Gibbs Farm and Garden. To place an order, call 1-800-643-8439.

Congratulations to: MHS senior pitcher, Katie Hines and Skylar Miles, junior infielder on being named as MAC Fast Pitch Softball All Stars and will participate in the Mississippi All Star game.

To: Pat Jolly on the celebration of her birthday along with some family members and Pulaski Baptist Church Family members. They enjoyed lunch at Penn’s Restaurant on Sunday, followed by ice cream and birthday. Personal best wishes for God’s rich blessings throughout the year.

Prayers and concern for: Billy Lewis, Thelma Tatum and continued concern for Paula Moncrief Whitlock, Katherine Fowler, Lois Wolverton, Tommy Windham and Lorene Moncrief.

Sympathy to the families of: Joe Frank Rushing, Irvin Curtis Horn, Sr., Barbara Franklin Crain, Ina Etoile Gardner, Celia Frances Jacobson, Mitchell Mack Miles, James Walter Harvey and John Craven.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Harry Strohm traveled to Laurel to participate in the Mississippi Trail 50 run race. He completed the 15km (31 mile equivalent) course in 10 ½ hours.

Sittin’ and Thinkin’: Answer to last weeks puzzle…I move incessant to and fro, obedient to Moon and Sun, but though I serve both high and low, All wait on me, I wait on none….The Tide!

Daylight Saving Time (not “Savings”) OK now that that’s out of the way begins on Sunday, March 14, 2021 @ 2:00 A.M. and ends on Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 2:00 A.M.

Weather Proverbs for March: When March has April weather, April will have March weather.

Thunder in March betokens a fruitful year.

Dust in March brings grass and foliage.

A March Sun sticks like a lock of wool.

Above info provided by “The Old Farmer’s Almanac”, published since 1832 (first published in 1792 as “The Farmer’s Almanac). Founder was Robert B. Thomas, a bookseller, School /teacher and amateur astronomer (1766-1846).