Johnson announces candidacy for re-election

Hello I’m Fred Johnson and I am excited and proud to officially announce my candidacy for re-election as Alderman Ward 3 Morton, MS. It is my desire to continue representing the citizens of Ward 3 with honesty and dedicated service. I will display integrity in all my interactions and treat all that I encounter with the utmost respect. My background is in the field of business and I am a financial conservative focusing on economic development. I will strive to assure that your tax dollars are used wisely. My desire is to work to make Morton a better community for all its citizens and I look forward to representing everyone fairly.

My wife and I have made Morton our home for most of our lives, we have always strived to be active participants in the activities promoting our town. We believe citizen participation is imperative for any community to move forward. We have both worked in Morton. I was employed at PriorityOne Bank for 25 Years and my wife at MS Care Center for 25 years also.

I am a graduate of Lena High School, East Central Community College, The University of Mississippi, Mississippi School of Banking and The Graduate School of Banking at LSU. I am a lifetime member of The VFW Post 5586, a United States Air Force veteran having served a tour of duty in Vietnam. I am currently a member and president of the Morton Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Morton Lions Club. I served 16 years on the City of Morton’s Election Commission. I am also involved in service to our community in the We Care Missions monthly distribution of food and the Meals on Wheels sponsored by Excel Center.

I am married to Sherrie Young, we have 2 children and 3 grandchildren, our family life is very important to us. As Christians, we are both active and involved members of First Baptist Church of Morton. I have previously served as a member of the finance committee for the Scott County Baptist Association.

It is with humility and a willingness and genuine desire to serve my community as Ward 3 Alderman. I will do so by listening openly to the concerns of our citizens with a goal of building a better Morton. We live in a great town! Let’s work together to make it a better place to live, work and play. I humbly ask for your vote.