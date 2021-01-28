R.T. Tate won 1st Place in the MAIS District III Seventh Grade Spelling Bee, and Cason Patrick won 1st Place in the MAIS District III Sixth Grade Spelling Bee. Zack Price won 2nd Place in the MAIS District III Fifth Grade Spelling Bee. The three ERA students continued to the overall state competition where Patrick finished 3rd Place in 6th Grade, Price finished 4th Place, and Tate finished 1st Place for seventh grade in the MAIS OVERALL STATE SPELLING BEE. R.T. Tate also finished 2nd Place in the combined 4th-8th Grade MAIS Overall State Competition.