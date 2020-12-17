The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 4 and December 10, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/4 Sandra Johnson, 113 Nate Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/4 Josten Davis 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/5 Derrick L White, 2103 Estes Mill Rd., Walnut Grove – DUI, 1st Offense

12/6 James Earl Shepard, 116 Kerish Rd., Forest – Burglary of a Dwelling/Occupied; Discharge of Fire Arm in City Limits Municipal Ordinance

12/6 Arthur Harris Sr., 1801 Jackson Rd., Forest – Simple Assault

12/7 Christian Benford, 1715 Steadman Rd., Morton – Parole Violation

12/7 Nellie Gray, 36 Hillview St., Forest – Indictment

12/8 Cody Lee Abel, 3830 Poplar Springs Rd., Meridian – DUI, 1st Offense; Auto Insurance, w/proof

12/8 Randy Edwin Smith, 6767 Clifton Rd., Forest - DUI, 1st Offense

12/8 Raymond Lawayne Moore, 725 Old Homewood Rd., Forest - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/9 Jamond Harper, 445 Steadman Rd., Morton – Robbery / Armed

12/10 Troy Watts Jr., 2275 Big Wood Rd., Lena – Threat to Injure Person at another Time; Trespass

12/10 Kareem Russell, 5035 Athens St., New York –Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Greater 30

12/10 Tony Boyd, 128 Beemonville Dr., Pelahatchie – Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life; Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

12/10 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest - Possession of Marijuana Greater 30

12/10 Roy Pinkston, 555 Jones Rd., Forest - – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense