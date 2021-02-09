No election in Forest where all incumbents will return to office

With the passing of the qualifying deadline for municipal elections last week the ballots now complete.

In Scott County’s most populous municipality, Forest, there will be no need to hold an election as only the incumbents qualified, saving the city several thousands of dollars. The same was true in 2017.

By default, Mayor Nancy Chambers will return for another term as will Police Chief Will Jones. The Board of Aldermen will include Ward 1, Yolanda White; Ward 2, Allan Atkison; Ward 3, Harry Robinson; Ward 4, Cynthia Slaughter-Melton; and Ward 5, Matt Alford. Melton has announced that this will be her last term in office.

In the city of Morton, incumbent Mayor Gerald Keeton (D) will face Independent challenger Billy Meeks. Chief of Police Nicky Crapps is unopposed.

Alderman Marie Washington, Ward 1 is unopposed, as is Ward 2 Alderman Al Reeves and Ward 4 Alderman Oneida Laster.

In Morton Ward 3 Incumbent Alderman Fred Johnson will face challenger Taylor McCoy, and in Ward 5 Peggy J. Lewis will face Jimmy Brown for that seat.

In Lake Donald Simpson and Johnny Doener have qualified for the office of mayor. Alderman candidates are Paul Tadlock, Bobby Luckett, Chad Hillman, Kimberly (Kimbo) Gladney, Erin Plunkett, and Ketra Tally. The top five vote-getters will serve as alderman for the next four years.

In Sebastopol, Mayor Greg McGarrity has no opposition.

Candidates on the ballot for alderman are incumbents Jeff Taylor, Randy Peoples, Al Easom, Tarah Boykin, and Renita Wilcher. Also throwing their hats in the ring for alderman are Jason Greene and Shawn Johnson.The top five vote getters there, also, will serve as alderman for the next four years.

Since there are no party affiliated opposition candidates the contested races will be determined in the General Election set for Tuesday, June 8.