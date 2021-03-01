Thursday morning Governor Tate Reeves expanded the list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 50 or older.

On social medial he wrote, "We are officially expanding vaccination eligibility to anyone fifty years of age or older! Reach out to our partners like your local healthcare provider, hospital, or pharmacy. Or keep watching covidvaccine.UMC.edu for drive-through appointments statewide!"

Currently Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest is making appointments for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Vaccinations Appointments are available to:

- Teachers and Staff of K-12, Preschool of Childcare Settings

- First Responders - including law enforcement & fire services

- Healthcare Workers

- Persons 50 years of age and older

- Persons 18 years of age or older with qualifying health conditions

To schedule, call 601-900-0672 or 601-697-5236, Monday - Friday, 8:00 am. - 5:00 p.m. Please note, as vaccine becomes available, we are allotted whatever brand the state releases to us. Due to the efficacy of each brand available, we highly encourage you to take the brand that is provided to you. Secondly, if you receive a vaccination appointment, please make every effort to keep your scheduled appointment for both your first and second dose.