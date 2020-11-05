l

A groundbreaking ceremony in October marked the official start of construction on the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall at East Central Community College in Decatur.

The ceremony was held at the site of the future 13,000 square-foot facility on the north side of the Vickers Fine Arts Center.

The building will be named in memory of the late Carson who was associated with East Central for more than half his life, including two years as a student and 30 years as Director of Bands and music instructor. He passed away on May 6, 2013, at age 57.

The estimated $3.5 million band hall will house the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library, and office space.

Construction is expected to be completed within two years.