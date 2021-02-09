As the number of positive cases of the coronavirus reported daily continues a slow decline in Mississippi and the nation following the post holiday surge the demand for vaccine shots remains high while supply is slow.

Neither Lackey Hospital in Forest nor the Clark Medical Clinic in Morton were making appointments for first round vaccines as of press time on Tuesday as they await fresh supplies from the government. When those shipments will become a reality, however, is still up in the air. Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer said Tuesday that there is “no news” when it comes to expected deliver dates.

With the possibility of inclement weather later this week and more likely the beginning of next week Sawyer said that the clinic would still be open for previously scheduled appointments. “We will be open every day we are supposed to be open, regardless of the weather” he said. “If you have an appointment come on, we will be there unless there is a power outage or something of that nature.”

Although no new appointments are currently being offered in Scott County, Mississippi residents can still attempt to make an appointment at any of the state run facilities. The closest ones to our readership area are in Rankin and Neshoba counties. The number to call for an appointment at one of those facilities is 1-877-978-6453 or log on to covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Also starting this week some Walmart Pharmacy locations will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The Forest Walmart is not one of those locations. The closest one to this area is in Kosciusko. To attempt to make an at an appointment at Walmart residents must first set up a free online Walmart account. To do that logon to www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

Last Wednesday Governor Tate Reeves extended Executive Order 1535 and Executive Order 1536 until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM. The order requires masks in public for 75 counties and limits the number of people allowed in social gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

“We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously,” the governor said. “We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small.”

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississippi Department of Health there were 656 new cases of COVID-19 being reported that day and 73 deaths. Four of those deaths were in Scott County where the total number of positive cases of the virus reported since the pandemic began almost a year ago now stands 2,834 with 64 deaths. That is an increase of 75 cases and six deaths since the same reporting period last week. Previously Scott County had been reporting over 100 new cases weekly.

Statewide the number of positive cases reported since the pandemic began now stands at 282,969 and there have been 6,324 deaths reported. Some 253,140 residents of the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

The following counties are currently under the county wide mask mandate:

Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties