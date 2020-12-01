Governor Tate Reeves added 13 additional counties in Mississippi to his mandatory mask mandate this afternoon bringing the total number under the mandate to 54. Scott County was one of the 13 added to the executive order announced during the governor's live press conference. The mandate is in effect until December 11.

These counties must also limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The new additions are: Quitman, Jefferson, Franklin, Noxubee, Kemper, Amite, Coahoma, Sunflower, Scott, Adams, Oktibbeha, Monroe and Washington.

The other counties that were previously added include:

Alcorn, Attala, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Neshoba, Panola, Perry, Prentiss, Stone, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Rankin, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Yalobusha.