Gov. Tate Reeves has proclaimed January 24-30, 2021 as “School Choice Week” in the state of Mississippi. He joins other governors and mayors and county leaders nationwide in issuing proclamations.

More than 40,000 events have been independently organized across the country for National School Choice Week. This year’s National School Choice Week will be America’s largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education.

While the celebration at the State Capitol will not be taking place due to COVID-19, Empower Mississippi will host a week long celebration on its Facebook page. The highlight of the week will be a virtual Coffee and Conversation featuring National School Choice Week President Andrew Campanella and Empower Mississippi CEO Grant Callen on Tuesday, January 26 at 6 p.m. National School Choice Week is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical effort seeking to raise awareness about the school choice options parents have, or want to have, for their children.

Held each January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through thousands of independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

The full proclamation is below: