Sporting one of its best records in recent history, the Sebastopol Bobcats soundly defeated the neighboring Leake County Gators last Friday night 42-20 and look to continue their winning ways in Friday’s away game against Sacred Heart in a 1A Region 4 contest.

The Bobcats, now 8-2 on the season will face a Crusader team coming off a 12-0 league loss to Stringer.

The Scott Central Rebels scored 44 unanswered points against in-county league opponent the Lake Hornets in Lake Friday night to claim the District 6-2A title and open the playoffs Friday night as the number one seed at home.

The Rebels, now 7-1, will put it on the line next when they host St. Patrick. Scott Central will play a Fighting Irish team coming off a 59-31 league loss to Collins. The Fighting Irish record now stands at 3-5.

The Forest Bearcats have an away playoff game at Franklin County on Friday after falling to the Kemper County Wildcats in a tight 48-46 battle last Friday in Forest.

Forest will attempt to upgrade on its 4-5 season record and keep their hopes alive. The Franklin Bulldogs come into the contest with a 5-4 record after their 22-12 league win over Jefferson County.

The Mortons Panthers pounced on the Pelahatchie Chiefs last Friday night in Morton and left the field with a sound 44-7 victory and a District 5 3-A title.

The Panthers, 7-2 on the season, host Jefferson County for a non-league contest on Friday. Morton will play a Tigers squad coming off a 22-12 league loss to Franklin County. The Tigers record now stands at 4-4.