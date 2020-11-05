Lake High School has received a prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit empowering parents to unlock educational opportunities for their children.

Launched in 2018, the College Success Award honors schools that excel in ensuring students prepare for college, enroll in college, and succeed once they get there. This year, Lake High School is among 2,158 award-winning schools from 29 states who have demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year, according to available data from each state.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the physical and financial health of the nation, Lake High School is ensuring students graduate with the skills and resources to succeed as postsecondary scholars and productive citizens. College- and Career-Ready graduates are critical to fueling the U.S. economy, as 70 percent of jobs will require a postsecondary degree by 2027. Lake High School is one of 33 schools in Mississippi to receive this year’s College Success Award.

“This is a well deserve distinction for the school staff, students, and community,” said LHS Principal Victor Gilstrap. “Education and relationships are valued not only by words, but also by actions from every stakeholder in the Lake community. We appreciate and value the honor.”

Despite the unprecedented disruptions to the educational landscape this year, Lake High School has adopted and upheld many best practices to support their students’ college preparation and success, which includes: providing access to rigorous academic offerings both within school and through extracurricular programs, systematically identifying and supporting at-risk students at every grade level using built in intervention services and providing more robust academic and college counseling either virtually and/or in-person.

The College Success Award is possible because Mississippi is leading the nation in both collecting and transparently sharing information on how students perform after high school, which is valuable information for families, educators, and policymakers.

“We applaud Lake High School for prioritizing high-quality public education, putting students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools.org. “Over the past year, students, parents, teachers, and communities have relied on one another like never before. We congratulate and thank all of these individuals at Lake High School for their unwavering pursuit of college success for all students.”

