On Monday the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” in regards to COVID-19 and for those people who have received the shots, the news is good.

“This is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people,” CDC officials said. “This guidance will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.”

“The CDC has a press release today that essenciently says if you’ve been vaccinated and you are going to hang out with other people who have been vaccinated you can safely do it without wearing a mask,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a Monday afternoon press conference.

“We do have Spring Break coming up,” he added, “and it is going to be important for us to be careful over spring break.”

For the purposes of the CDC guidlines, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or two weeks after they have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings.

Fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing.

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings.

• Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers.

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.