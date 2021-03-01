Mattresses, furniture, construction materials not for curbside pickup

As the city of Forest continues to work digilently in the removal of debris from last months winter storms, residents are reminded that other bulky items are not to be put at roadside for garbage collection.

“Garbage collection is designed to handle household domestic garbage that is placed in a garbage bag inside a garbage container,” Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Friday. “The City does not pick up construction materials, household furniture, appliances, mattresses, concrete or metal objects. It is the responsibility of the owner to dispose of these items. Please be mindful of this and do not place such on the streets.”

Likewise business owners around town that contract for garbage dumpsters, and pay a fee for trash removal, are seeing excess bulk items, as well as dead animals, tossed into those dumpsters.

It could be considered illegal to dump trash in dumpsters placed on private property unless given explicit permission by the owner of the dumpster to do so. This includes dumpsters that are placed on construction sites, commercial dumpsters at businesses, roll-offs and roll carts at homes, and other trash receptacles placed on private property.

Not only can it be considered illegal to dump garbage in a private dumpster, violators could also be charged with trespassing on private property and back lots of businesses are normally considered private property.

In addition, according to Waste Management, a garbage collection company that services the Forest area, the following hazardous household waste items should not be treated as everyday garbage and should not be disposed in bins.

• Batteries

• Electronics

• Fluorescent light bulbs

• Paint and paint cans

• Used motor oil and filters

• Prescription medications

According to the Mississippi Code Section 97-15-32, “anyone who puts, throws or dumps on the streets, roads or highways within this state, or within the limits of the rights-of-way of such streets, roads or highways, or in the lakes, streams, rivers or navigable waters or upon any private property without permission of the owner of such property, any dead wildlife, wildlife parts or waste, in addition to being civilly liable for all damages caused by such act, upon conviction, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and punished as provided in this section.”

• Any person found guilty of the violation of this section shall, upon conviction, be fined not less than $200 nor more than $400.

• A person convicted for a first offense under this section may be required to perform the following, and a person convicted for a second or subsequent offense shall be required to:

(a) Remove the unlawfully discarded dead wildlife or waste;

(b) Restore property damaged by, or pay damages for any damage arising out of the unlawfully discarded dead wildlife or waste;

(c) Perform community public service relating to the removal of any unlawfully discarded dead wildlife or waste or to the restoration of any area polluted by unlawfully discarded dead wildlife or waste; and

(d) Pay all reasonable investigative and prosecutorial expenses and costs to the investigative and/or prosecutorial agency or agencies.

(4) It shall be the duty of all law enforcement officers to enforce the provisions of this section.