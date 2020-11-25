The First Thanksgiving

According to Wikipedia, “The first event called “Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World. According to the historic account it didn’t happen on the fourth Thursday of November, but sometime between September and mid November 1621.

The feast lasted for three days as accounted by attendee Charles Winslow with 90 Native Americans and 55 Pilgrims. (22 men, four married women and the rest were children and teenagers). Because of a harsh winter and an epidemic of diseases that swept through the colony, 78 percent of the women had perished. The four women that survived had to do all the cooking. The time included feasting, games and military exercises between the Natives and the Colonists. The first Thanksgiving was also a celebration for the ones that survived their first year in their new world.

Our 2020 Thanksgiving celebration will be the ‘new normal’ for all of us. We will miss the togetherness we used to have. We must put our mind set on praises that we are able to be here and celebrate with deeper thoughts of pure thankfulness!

How about instead of rushing from Halloween to Christmas, we use November as a month to properly prepare our hearts to celebrate Christmas. Christmas is about the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ!

“As long as you have a pulse, you have a purpose.” (Kathy Lee Gifford in her new book ‘It’s Never Too Late”)

Be patient while this new age plays out. Some of you are losing your mind about something God has already worked out! I assure you that God is still working in the darkness, in the silence, in the doubts and in the struggles. He never stops working!

EBC prayer list: Chasity Bruce, Jean Herrington, Eva Grace Johnson, Nancy Rogers, Patricia Butler, Tonya May, Janet Everett, Jack Mayatt, Jake Nester, Bob Lang and all that have Covid. Sincere sympathy to the families of Debra Lang and Jimmy Cooksey in their loss of their loved ones.

Did you know, that the number of chemicals created when cigarettes burn, according to the American Lung Association, is around 7,000? At least 69 percent are known to cause cancer.

Wife to husband. “Wait for me honey, I’m just finishing my makeup.” Husband, “You don’t need any makeup on Jane.” “Oh Richard, really. That’s so sweet of you!” Him “No, you need plastic surgery!”

That moment when you put your steak on the grill and your mouth water’s from that smell, do you Vegans feel the same when you cut your grass?

One thing no one ever talks about, when it comes to being an adult, is how much time we debate keeping a cardboard box because it is really a good box?

So, I was at Walmart earlier this week, a lady was looking at frozen turkeys, but she couldn’t find one big enough. She asked the stock boy, “do these turkeys get any bigger?” He replied, with a straight face, “No man, they’re dead! Made my week!

East Idaho News. Kristie leaves for work 40 minutes early everyday to prepare and make sure her car will “make it”! She only had to walk once this summer and considers that a victory! “Nurse driving a 1992 Buick, surprised with a new car from Secret Santa at the hospital where she works.”

Be Positive, be happy. We all have days when we don’t know how we will go on. Loved ones hurt us; finances worry us; sickness may overtake us; we lose people we love, but God will always be there to guide us through the tough times. Keep the faith!

Have a Happy Thanksgiving and God bless!