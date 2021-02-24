As people who received the first COVID-19 vaccines that were administered through Lackey Memorial Hospital’s clinic should begin to see the maximum protection from their shots this week — this marking three weeks since the second doses were administered — the wait for a new supply of the vaccine continues.

Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said Tuesday morning that there was “nothing new” as far as the time frame goes for receiving a new supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which the hospital has been administering since January. New appointments for the vaccine were paused in early February when no significant new doses were received from the state and federal governments, but second dose appointments are still being honored although they were delayed by last week’s winter storm.

“I do feel confident that we will get some more, but very uncertain of when,” Sawyer said. He also said that second dose appointments that had to be postponed due to last week’s inclement weather were being rescheduled and administered. “We should be caught up with the weather related delays over the next few days,” he said.

People that have received their first round of the vaccine have a 3-6 week window from their first shot to safely receive their second dose.

The state is also hoping to get back on track at the Mississippi State Department of Health run facilities this week after shutting down due to the winter storm.

“MSDH advises Mississippians to please be patient in the coming days if there is a longer than usual wait time at our drive-through vaccination sites,” the Department of Health wrote in an email brief. “Because of severe winter weather last week, MSDH has had to schedule more appointments than usual for this week (as make-up dates), in order to reduce delays in getting as many Mississippians vaccinated as possible.

“Please arrive for your vaccination appointment 15 minutes early, and please keep to your assigned appointment time.”

As of press time on Tuesday the MSDH was also not making new appointments for first dose vaccines.

As of Tuesday’s daily report from MSDH there were 348 new cases of COVID-19 being reported and 24 additional deaths. One of those deaths was in Scott County. That brings the total positive cases in Mississippi since the pandemic was declared last March to 291,222 with 6,577 people having died from the virus.

In Scott County there are now a total of 2,913 positive cases that have been reported in the last year and 67 deaths. That is an increase of 27 cases and the one death in the last week.

Scott Conty as well as most of Mississippi is still covered by Executive Order 1535 and Executive Order 1536 until Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 PM. The order requires masks in public for 75 counties and limits the number of people allowed in social gatherings both indoors and outdoors.

The following counties are currently under the county wide mask mandate:

Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties.