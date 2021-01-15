Habits are easy to form, much harder to break

Good Morning/Evening!

“And let us consider each other carefully for the purpose of sparking love and good deeds. Don’t stop meeting together with other believers, which some people have gotten into the habit of doing. Instead, encourage each other, especially as you see the day drawing near.” Hebrews 10:24-25 CEB

This scripture brings some clarity to what is going on these days for me. I realize there are many of us with complicated health issues and fear that keeps us self isolated to stay well. But then I also see those of us who are allowing our fears to control our lives. The wisdom of God allows us to be obedient to the laws of the land, but it also teaches us when it’s time to turn to the One who is in control of everything.

Habits are easy to form and much harder to break. Try not to get in the habit of staying away from church. We cannot keep taking every obstacle in our path as an excuse to stay home when you can attend church safely. Excuses come easy and the enemy will help us try to justify our decisions. Prayer for strength and protection and right thinking is needed more and more in 2021; we can see spiritually that the day is drawing near!

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalms 46:1

Sunday morning live worship service with Pastor Christopher Derricks was an on time and confirming message, coming from 1Samuel 7:3-4; subject-Reset Pt.2.

Lesson on how we as the Israelites have put God inside the church house and left Him, to go do our own thing. Not realizing we must not forget go anywhere without God. We can’t keep allowing our circumstances to put more distance between us and God. Remember — Our deliverance is only one step from Obedience!

As we look around our communities and see the news on television, we know we are in troubled times. So let us remember to turn to the Creator, Who is always available to answer our calls. As we continue to move forward in life, we should ask for guidance to the place God wants us to be. Let us release any worries, anxieties, or other emotions that are to heavy for us into the Father’s hands. Lord give us the strength we all need right now,

We are in prayer for our families going through the valley of sorrow: Cole-McBeath; Jones-Ford; Hardy; Jackson; Ephraim; Patrick; Shepard; Jones-Thompson; Craft; and all of the ones I don’t know of. The Lord is strong in your weakness, just lean on Him!

We are in continued prayer for healing and care for all the sick and shut-ins: Pastor A. Henderson, Catherine Shepard, Lee Brown, Pastor Larry Weathers, Pastor Wesley Griffin, Latraygo Nelson, Nancy Derricks, John L. Evans & family, Nancy Hughes, Gracie Williams, Calvin Patrick, Verbie Lyles, JoAnn Graffenread, Bobby Joe Harrison, and all their caregivers.

Special prayers for our country and the transition that is about to take place!