The last time the East Central Community College Warriors soccer team took the field was Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Now, 17 long months later, the Warriors are ready to get back into action and play the game they love.

“Our guys are anxious to play. COVID hurt us with some players not being able to return to the team for various reasons, but our players are just excited to have the opportunity to play again,” said ECCC men’s soccer coach Kenneth Thompson. “We won’t be as deep at some positions on offense due to some good players that aren’t able to return, but the group that we have will be a solid team and we will be creative with the ball.”

The Warriors finished the 2019 campaign with a 6-12 overall record and fell in the then MACJC quarterfinals.

“We have a good outlook on this upcoming season,” said Thompson. “We are going to be a patient team, and hold our set up on the offensive side of the field. We have scorers that can push a goal in, but we have more depth on defense so we will play for some low-scoring games.”

Experience will not be an issue for the Warriors this season with 12 of the 19 players on the roster listed as sophomores. Caleb James (Jackson) is the Warriors leading scorer returning to the squad as he netted four goals in 2019. Chase Graham (Vicksburg) is the leading keeper returning from 2019 as he posted 77 saves on the year. Leonardo Quesada (Forest) is another keeper from 2019 on the roster that looks to be in the mix.

Kai VanKourt (Long Beach), Cox, and Jacob Vickers (Biloxi) are all sophomore defenders that look to make their presence known in the MACCC.

“We have a pair of very solid keepers this season,” said Thompson, “To go along with that, we have a lot of depth on the defensive side which will be a big advantage for us.”

Joining James, the leading scorer, as sophomores on the offensive attack and in the middle of the pitch are Quadarius Harris (Jackson), Raphael Salles (San Paulo, Brazil), Kayro Serrano-Arteaga (Forest), Hugo Chagas (Colegio Darwin, Brazil), Rafael Toledano (Forest), and Anthony Garcia (Carthage).

These sophomores, with the help of a group of extremely talented freshmen, put the Warriors in a strong position entering this strange, springtime season.

“This group has the ability to make some noise in the playoffs...we will have to sneak some wins out here and there, but hosting a playoff game would be a goal for us,”" said Thompson. “Getting to play a couple of fall matches really helped our guys stay motivated and coming back after Christmas we knew the season was moving forward so we have been trying to stay healthy and counting down to the start of the season, we are just excited that it is finally here.”

The season kicks off with a trip to Meridian on Friday, April 2 as the team takes on the Eagles at 7 p.m.