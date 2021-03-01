Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest got a dose of good news Monday for the first time in almost a year when the tally for positive cases of COVID-19 for that day was reported to be zero.

“It’s been low, very low, (new cases reported),” Lackey CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said Tuesday, “but this is the first time we have had no positive cases reported. It is a whole lot less than it was and that is a great sign to me. That is actually really good news,”

Sawyer said there were only two patients on the COVID Ward of the hospital on Tuesday, which is also good news, and that they have had days recently with no patients on that ward.

Sawyer also said that there have been some people not showing up for their appointments to get vaccinated and that is somewhat problematic since there are other people waiting in line just to get an appointment while the allotment of vaccines is limited.

“We got a few more vaccines this week that we are giving out now,” Sawyer said. “It looks like we will get some of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine very soon which is good. It is the one shot vaccine.” The CEO also said that if people are concerned with side effects, that they have seen very few problems in that area. “The side effects on most people on either brand (Pfizer or Moderna, the two brands currently available) is not bad enough for people to not get the vaccine.

“The J&J is more of a traditional vaccine. We’ll get two hundred per vaccine site. We could get up to 600 doses because we have three different sites.”

In mid-February the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed the first case of a COVID-19 variant strain in a Mississippi resident. The case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant strain of COVID-19 was confirmed during routine testing. No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred in that case, but additional investigation is ongoing.

The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. While suspected, currently there is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death.

The Department of Health continues to expand surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi, and reports that it is likely that additional cases will be identified. Current available vaccines are expected to be effective against variant strains, but further research continues.

“We are just about to start sending in specimens for testing of the variants on the virus,” Sawyer said, “but you can bank on it that the variants are here.”

Sawyer emphasized that treatments currently available for COVID-19 at Lackey are good and warned once again that people who have tested positive should not wait to seek treatment.

“We have a new monoclonal antibody that we can give with the current monoclonal antibody that can help with the variants,” he said.

“If you are 65 and older, or younger and have underlying conditions, and have been diagnosed with COVID come get these antibodies. They really work, We have plenty of it right now. Don’t wait until it is too late.”

Sawyer said that the hospital has administered over 100 doses and of the monoclonal antibodies and of those only had two people that ended up having to be hospitalized.

“I think it is a really good treatment. We also have remdesivir and oxygen treatment, that work well, but we don’t want you to get that sick before coming to the hospital. Don’t wait. If you’ve got it, come see us and get it done. Get your doctor to call us and get you set up,” Sawyer concluded..