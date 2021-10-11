A county wide sweep resulted in multiple arrests Tuesday night.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies as well as troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol conducted a saturation detail in areas all across the county. Multiple felony arrests were made for possession of methamphetamine, along with multiple citations, and also several arrests for DUI. "Our deputies always donate their time to come out and assist with these special details," the sheriff's department wrote on social media. "We appreciate our deputies as well as our Mississippi Highway Patrol state troopers for the work they put in to help make our county a better and safer place to live."