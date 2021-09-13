Mississippi State Fair will proceed with guidance

The ever popular Nabs and Coke annual reunion in downtown Forest is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic as organizers announced over the weekend that they were canceling the event which was scheduled for October 2. Last week the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce announced that they had cancelled the annual Wing Dang Doodle Festival as well.

“You probably know that Covid has played havoc with any planning for Nabs and Coke parties in Forest,” organizer Kaye Hodges said. “In June, we announced Oct. 2 as the date this year. At that time, it looked possible. Today I had to cancel that.”

At the same time State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gibson says the 162nd Mississippi State Fair will open as it did last year. The fair runs Wednesday, October 6, through Sunday, October 17.

Fair rides will be sanitized between each ride and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds. Guests may wish to bring and utilize a mask in case they are unable to maintain social distance. Face masks will be available at the gates to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

“Our staff has gone to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of our guests,” said Michael Lasseter, director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex. “I am excited to once again offer visitors and families the chance to enjoy time together, with a day full of rides, shows, good food and entertainment.”

Last Friday Governor Tate Reeves announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for an additional 30 days. This extension is to “ease the process of marshalling additional resources for the state’s response, allow its system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and keep options open for use of the Mississippi National Guard. Once again, there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates,” Reeves said in a press release.

As of Tuesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health there had been an additional 5,833 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state for the time period of Friday though Monday and an additional 156 deaths. Scott County is now reporting 4,454 positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and a total of 92 deaths. That is an increase of 197 positive cases and five additional deaths countywide in the last week.