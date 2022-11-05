Naomi Elizabeth McCraw Lewis, 96, of Walnut Grove, died Friday, May 6, at Carthage Senior Care. She was born February 24, 1926, to Sarah Elizabeth Bailey McCraw and James Otis McCraw, Sr. in the Pea Ridge Community of Scott County. She was one of six children. She attended school at Pea Ridge and graduated from Harperville. She also graduated from East Central Junior College. On July 4, 1946, she married the love of her life Cary Leon Lewis, who had just returned home from World War II, and they settled in Walnut Grove. They had two children Betty Sue and Cary Van.

Naomi worked for many years at South Leake Elementary as a teacher’s aide in the Title I program. She was very involved with her husband’s business Lewis Service Station and later an Allis Chalmers Tractor Repair Shop. She is also remembered by many as assistant librarian at the Walnut Grove Public Library. She loved road trips with her daughter and the rest of the family, especially those the grandchildren called “educational.” Her grandchildren called her Meme, a name that affectionately continued by many that knew her and even the staff at Carthage Senior Care.

For over 72 years, she was a very active member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Town of Walnut Grove. She loved to walk daily, even in her later years, until her sight became a problem. Along her walking route, you would often see her picking up pieces of litter. She enjoyed gardening and tending her houseplants and flowers in her yard.

Naomi loved her family and always put her family before herself. She never met a stranger and was loved by so many. Her warm smile and caring heart made her a treasure to all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cary Lewis, daughter Betty Lewis Gomillion, parents Lizzie and Otis McCraw, and four brothers: L. A. McCraw, Earl McCraw, Albert McCraw, and J.O. McCraw, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Van Lewis of Dalewood; sister, Clotine McCraw Coleman of Madden; son-in-law, Don Gomillion of Walnut Grove; grandsons, Brian Gomillion of Walnut Grove and Daniel Lewis of Meridian; granddaughters, Amy Gomillion Ware of Brandon and Jenni Lewis Barr (Jon David) of Meridian, and four great grandchildren: Madilyn Elizabeth Ware of Brandon; Landon Cade Lewis of Brandon, Meryl Ann Barr and Sybil Naomi Barr of Meridian; many nieces, a nephew, and countless friends.

Visitation was held on Sun. May 8, 2022 from 1:30 pm-2:45 pm at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church in Walnut Grove, MS. Funeral Services were 3 pm on Sun. May 8, 2022 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church with burial in the Fuston Cemetery in Leake County, MS. Rev. Barbara Taylor, Rev. Catherine Larsen and Rev. Ron Gomillion officiated the services. Pallbearers were Barry Ellis, James Shoemaker, Kevin Polk, Jason Gilbert, Mike Johnson and Steve Green. Honorary Pallbearers were Marcus Ellis, Larry Cox, Danny Pettigrew and Bill Coleman. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS handled arrangements.