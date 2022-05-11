Appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available for children 5 and older at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics.

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The updated COVID-19 booster offers improved protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

The bivalent vaccine is available through both Pfizer and Moderna. Those 5 years of age and older may be eligible if:

• They are fully vaccinated with any previous primary vaccination series against COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s one-shot regimen),

• And, it has been at least two months since the last primary dose or booster dose of the vaccine.

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.