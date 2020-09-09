The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many people in various ways. For many individuals, especially the elderly, disabled and/or persons with low immune systems, the fear and threat of catching a deadly virus has held them hostage in their own homes. As a result, they have been faced with questions of how to get food, medicine, and basic living essentials.

Within days of the March shutdown, Ever Reaching Community Outreach began receiving numerous calls. People were asking for help due to loss of income; and some wanted to help their neighbors but did not know what to do. And when it became apparent the shutdown would last longer than expected, churches and individuals realized the urgency to reach out and help those around them.

This was the case for Jamie and Dylan Thompson. Even before the pandemic, this father and son loved and cared for their community members. When the stay-at-home order went into effect, the Thompsons felt compelled to act on the burden of their hearts.

An agreement was formed that Ever Reaching Community Outreach would provide small care packages for several families whom the Thompsons had seen to be in need. In weeks to come, a blessing from the USDA provided many, including the Thompsons, with a weekly food box to be distributed to families in need. These food boxes not only served as an important food source, but also allowed the Thompsons a unique opportunity to provide hope and encouragement to their neighbors during this uncertain time.

When Jamie had to return to work, Dylan was left with the option of whether to continue the weekly deliveries.

Instead of choosing to sleep late or other options available to a 16 year old, Dylan chose to continue picking up food boxes at 8:30 am weekly for the good of others. With each delivery, Dylan took time to talk with the individuals and the families, and share that great big smile of his they all enjoyed.

Dylan Thompson is the son of Jamie and Julie Thompson of Morton. Dylan is a Junior at Morton High School. He has a perfect all A record, and is a member of the Beta Club, the MHS show choir, the MHS Student Body Council, and the MHS Varsity tennis team. There is no doubt there are many more accomplishments in his future.

He describes himself as a person who loves to sing, hunt, swim, fish and travel. A description of Dylan Thompson we would add is a humble young man. If Dylan is asked what he did while out of school during the pandemic of 2020, he will not brag on himself or mention his selfless acts. But we at Ever Reaching Community Outreach will be ever mindful of how this young man made special efforts to provide food to his neighbors, and how he helped make a tremendous difference in the lives of those in his community. Dylan Thompson gave us hope that there are wonderful, good-hearted young people who are willing to step up to make a difference in this world.

Ever Reaching Community Outreach aka ERCO is a faith based, non-profit assistance program. Families from Rankin, Scott, and other various counties are given assistance monthly.