Judge sentences him to 22 years on each count for a total of 44 years

A Forest man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison on each of two counts of DUI Manslaughter after being found guilty in Scott County Circuit Court last week.

Ricky Edward Hawkins was charged in connection with the December 29, 2018 accident at the intersection of Highway 35 North and Erle Johnston Drive in Forest that claimed the lives of a Sebastopol girl and her grandmother. Connie Philips, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene and her granddaughter 11-year-old Madison “Madi” McDill died at Scott Regional Hospital in Morton while being transported by ambulance to a Jackson hospital.

“Following a trial of this matter,” the sentencing judgement dated November 13 reads, “the jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged to the crimes of Count 1: DUI Manslaughter and Count 2: DUI Manslaughter.

Hawkins was sentenced to 22 years on Count 1 and 22 years on Count 2. The sentences are to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 and all court costs and pay restitution in the amount of $10,000 to Tara McDill, Madi McDill’s mother on each count.

“It is further ordered that upon physical release from confinement with Mississippi Department of Corrections, any remaining sums owed for fines, restitution and court costs are payable at the rate of $200 per month beginning 30 days after release,” the judgment reads.

The Forest Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, and the Forest Fire Department responded to the accident scene almost two years ago to find two vehicles, a passenger car carrying four people and a pickup truck.

The passenger car driven by Tara McDill was turning left onto Earl Johnston Drive when it was struck by the pickup truck driven by Hawkins.

Madi McDill and Phillips were passengers in the vehicle and were seated on the passenger side which sustained the full impact in the collision. Tara McDill and one of her sons, who was also a passenger in the backseat, were treated for minor injuries and released.

At the scene of the accident Hawkins refused to submit to both a field sobriety test and blood test. As a result of his refusal he was arrested and charged with DUI. On the same night law enforcement authorities subsequently requested and received a court order requiring Hawkins to submit a blood sample for testing. The blood sample that was submitted was later tested for the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) at the Mississippi Crime Lab.

In January 2019 law enforcement authorities received the results of Hawkins’ blood test and as a result of the BAC results an arrest warrant was issued for him on January 11.

Hawkins, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on the morning of January 11 and was formally arraigned at the Forest Police Department. He was formally charged and pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $150,000 as Hawkins awaited his trial date.

Hawkins was 57 years old at the time of accident and if he serves the full term will be approaching 80 upon his release.