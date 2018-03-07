‘Anse and Friends’ to perform in Town Square Park

Forest native and acclaimed musician Anse Rigby will be performing in a free open-air concert in Town Square Park on South Main in Forest on Saturday, July 7. Rigby will be accompanied by several fellow musicians who will take the solo mike at various times during the evening. The concert is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

“The city has been trying for a number of months to put together an event to bring people into our downtown,” said Patsy Nicholson, director of the Forest Downtown Development Association. “There have been a number of façade rehabs and property enhancements over the last couple of years, and we want people to see the investments our property owners have made in our downtown. We were thrilled when Anse agreed to appear in his hometown and bring some talented musicians with him.”

Rigby is known for his original compositions which led to the release of his first album All Along in 2017.

“While not all the songs I write are what one might consider Christian music, I have drawn a lot of my inspiration as a songwriter from artists who are believers and who pursue their music as an avenue to tell stories,” said Rigby. “Writing stories that are relatable and then being able to perform those songs create a segue for relationships. And I believe Christ was all about being relational.”

All the members of the band that will be playing on July 7 lead worship in some capacity at different churches. “We all have our hands in creating music outside of Sunday morning worship,” said Rigby.

Rigby is a Forest High School graduate who is now a nurse practitioner at St. Dominic’s in Jackson and who lives in Brandon with his wife Courtney and their two daughters, Ella and Charlie.