23rd Annual MLK Jr. walk set for Monday

On Monday, Scott County will join in with Americans across the nation who will pause for the day to remember the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Government offices, schools and banks will be among the entities closed in honor of the civil rights leader.

In Forest, the day will be celebrated with a four-mile walk through the city and a program sponsored by the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc.

The Legacy Foundation will also celebrate the 23rd year for the annual event. The first honorary walk was held on January 20, 1997, and sponsored by the Slaughter Library and Slaughter Memorial Foundation. Constance Slaughter-Harvey and Cynthia Slaughter Melton served as original coordinators of the event in 1997 and have worked to keep the dream alive.

Legacy President Slaughter-Harvey remains as the coordinator for the event and is excited to celebrate and honor Dr. King as one of the most influential leaders ever known in America.

“The four-mile Walk is a public expression of appreciation for the life and achievements of Dr. King and other civil rights icons and will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be continued,” Harvey said in previous interviews. “Emphasis is placed on genuine commitment to improving our society by restoring values to our society, families and homes.”

Harvey said this year’s 23rd anniversary of the walk is an important milestone in the continued local observance of King’s contributions to society.

“We are proud of the tradition we have been able to uphold in the memory of a great leader. On several occasions, walkers have fought sleet, rain and snow to keep Dr. King’s dream alive. They even faced dogs that were unaware of the importance of the expression of non-violence,” Harvey said.

“Having kept the Walk going for over 20 years is a testament to the efforts of many people in our community who respect and honor what Dr. King stood for during his life which, among many other things, included peaceful respect for equality and improving society by non-violent methods,” Harvey said. “This walk serves to continue the optimistic outlook and hope about moving forward to become a better country, state and county.”

The event usually includes about 100 people walking the traditional route, some kids riding bicycles, followed by others who ride in vehicles, some pulling decorated floats with displays honoring King. Community support and participation has continued to grow each year.

“Adults, youth and children join in this Walk and enjoy discussing, as we walk, the contributions of Dr. King, Medgar Evers, Winson Hudson, W. L. and Olivia Slaughter, and others who encouraged citizen empowerment through voting and participation in the electoral process,” Harvey said.

The Walk also includes a racially diverse participation of residents in the community each year.

“It is a wonderful feeling to see young and senior citizens walking or riding together and to see such a beautiful sea of black, white, Hispanic, Vietnamese, bi-racial and others walking, talking and singing together,” Harvey said.

Harvey participated in a march led by sanitation workers in Memphis, Tenn., while she was a attending law school at Ole Miss in 1968. She was preparing to return to Memphis on the night Dr. King was assassinated.

“While walking during our Walk each year, I reflect on the recognition and celebration of the life of Dr. King and the lives of others who believed in promoting justice and equality,” Harvey said.

Participants are expected to begin gathering at 7:15 a.m. at the Slaughter Library on Jones Street. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. The Walk will start at 8:00 with Mrs. Dorothy Strong, Legacy Mentor and Slaughter Library Tutor, serving as Walk Marshal.

Past marshals are also remembered and some still participate in the Walk.

Walkers will leave the Library on Jones Street and turn onto 4th Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive where they will stop for prayer; it will continue to Hillsboro Street and after crossing Highway 80, walkers will pause for prayer at the Courthouse and proceed to the Forest Services Center where they will pray and then continue their Walk down 1st Street and crossing Highway 80 at 7th Avenue and then returning to the Slaughter Library. Here, they will celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy as well as recognize members of the community who shared in Dr. King’s Dream.

Legacy Mentees from Hawkins and Scott Central Middle Schools will share their views on Dr. King’s life and legacy. Refreshments will be served, and gifts will be shared with category winners.

Harvey said community and local government support is, and has been, key to the Walk’s endurance through the last two decades.

“Local support, especially by the Forest Police Department officers is most impressive and is critical to the success of the Walk,” Harvey said. “Members of local sororities and fraternities’ organizations have been supportive.”

Martin Luther King, Jr. was an American Baptist minister, activist, humanitarian, and leader in the African-American Civil Rights Movement. He is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.

King also helped to organize the 1963 March on Washington, where he delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. There, he established his reputation as one of the greatest orators in American history and would go on to give numerous other moving speeches before his life was ultimately cut short by senseless violence. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis.