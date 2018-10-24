Absentee balloting underway in Circuit Clerk’s Office

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office has announced that Logic and Accuracy (L&A) Testing of the TSX Voting Machines will start on October 26, 2018, at 9:00 am at the Scott County Courthouse for the upcoming November 6 General Election.

Absentee Ballots are available in the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 2 for absentee voting. Also, the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, October 27 and November 3 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm for absentee voting.