Absentee balloting underway in Circuit Clerk’s Office

  • 290 reads
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 10:02am

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office has announced that Logic and Accuracy (L&A) Testing of the TSX Voting Machines will start on October 26, 2018, at 9:00 am at the Scott County Courthouse for the upcoming November 6 General Election.

Absentee Ballots are available in the Circuit Clerk’s Office and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 2 for absentee voting. Also, the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, October 27 and November 3 from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm for absentee voting.

 

Obituaries

David Williamson

David Williamson, age 53 and a resident of Forest, was born in Jackson on May 31, 1965, and... READ MORE

Ronald Carlton Walsh
Dr. Kenneth Gerald Strong
W.G. “Bill” Barnes
Tommye Dee Waggoner
Elmer Harville, Jr.

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.