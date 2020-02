Residents of Lake should be aware that Absentee Ballots are now available at Lake Town Hall for the Special Alderman Election to be held February 18, 2020.

Ballots are available Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In addition absentee voting will be available Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.

Mail in ballots must be post marked by February 15, 2020.