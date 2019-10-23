Absentee voting deadline November 2

Voters will head to the polls for the 2019 General Election on Tuesday, November 5. Scott County polls will open to voters at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on November 5.

The Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting on Saturday, October 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Saturday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The deadline for submitting absentee ballots will be November 2, at 12:00 p.m.

Scott County Circuit Clerk Becky Gray announced this week that testing of the L&A of the TXS Machines will begin Monday October 28, 2019, for the November 5, 2019, election.